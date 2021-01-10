Advertisement

Drew Bidwell dominates in Edwardsburg’s regional title game

By Megan Smedley
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich (WNDU) - Saturday night, for the first time in 57 days, the Edwardsburg Eddies played a football game and they flat out dominated.

Edwardsburg took down Grand Rapids South Christian 47-7 to win the regional title.

In the Eddies first game since November, head coach Kevin Bartz relied on one of his team captains Drew Bidwell.

The senior dominated on both sides of the ball. Running for three touchdowns and getting the job done on defense too.

Bartz was thrilled with the performance from his leader.

“How about Drew Bidwell every single night he plays football?” Bartz said. “He is a dominate performer both sides of the ball. You know you don’t want to be a linebacker or a defensive back if he gets passed that first line because you’re going to get run over. Defensively, he controls the middle. He is an all-state, All-American type of kid for a reason. He’s as good as they come.”

Bidwell and the Eddies will host Cadillac next Saturday at1 in the semifinals as they look to make it back to the state championship.

