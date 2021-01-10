Advertisement

Bridges’ big night helps Suns break through at Indiana

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Mikal Bridges scored a career-high 34 points and Devin Booker added 25, leading the Phoenix Suns to a 125-117 victory at Indiana.

Phoenix won its first road game in the Pacers series since 2016 and moved into a tie with the defending champion Los Angles Lakers for the best record in the Western Conference.

All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis had 28 points and 22 rebounds, matching his career high, to lead the Pacers.

Phoenix never trailed in the second half and sealed the win with an 11-0 run midway through the fourth quarter.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/9/2021 10:20:48 PM (GMT -5:00)

