Bremen man returns old photos to rightful owner

BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A happy ending to a story we brought to you about a month ago. A Bremen man who found dozens of old photos in Mishawaka has now found their rightful owner.

Joseph Travnicek says he found the 1940s photos in an attic on Borley Avenue while out on a job and was hopeful that he would be able to return them to a family member.

Just last week, he says he was contacted by a woman saying her grandfather and mother were both featured in the pictures.

“Actually it feels pretty good. It makes a person feel great to know that they can actually do something for someone that could’ve been lost forever,” Travnicek said.

Travnicek says he plans to mail the photos to the woman.

