Williams-led Purdue rallies to beat No. 23 Michigan St 55-54

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Trevion Williams made a short jumper with 4.5 seconds left and scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime, rallying Purdue past No. 23 Michigan State 55-54 on after trailing by 17. Aaron Henry, who scored 13 points, missed a runner from the left side of the lane just before the buzzer to seal the collapse for the Spartans. Williams made 9 of 14 shots and 8 of 12 free throws to spur the Boilermakers. The Spartans missed 11 of their last 13 shots and connected on just 39% of their shots overall.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)