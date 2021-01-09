Williams-led Purdue rallies to beat No. 23 Michigan St 55-54

Advertisement

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Trevion Williams made a short jumper with 4.5 seconds left and scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime, rallying Purdue past No. 23 Michigan State 55-54 on after trailing by 17. Aaron Henry, who scored 13 points, missed a runner from the left side of the lane just before the buzzer to seal the collapse for the Spartans. Williams made 9 of 14 shots and 8 of 12 free throws to spur the Boilermakers. The Spartans missed 11 of their last 13 shots and connected on just 39% of their shots overall.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

