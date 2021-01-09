Advertisement

Terry Joseph leaves Notre Dame to become defensive pass coordinator at Texas

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With one coach coming to Notre Dame, there’s another leaving South Bend.

According to Football Scoop, Irish defensive backs coach Terry Joseph will become the next defensive pass game coordinator at the University of Texas.

He joined Kelly’s coaching staff prior to the 2018 season. Joseph was considered to be a possible in-house candidate for the defensive coordinator job at Notre Dame.

Joseph was considered to be one of the top recruiters for the Irish.

