Schwarber signs $10M deal with Nats, reunites with Martinez

WASHINGTON (AP) - Slugging outfielder Kyle Schwarber has signed a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals that guarantees him $10 million.

He was able to sign with any club after becoming a free agent last month when he was non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs.

The 27-year-old Schwarber struggled at the plate during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, hitting .188.

A year earlier, he produced 38 homers and 92 RBIs for Chicago.

He was a member of the Cubs’ drought-ending 2016 World Series championship team, hitting .412 in the Fall Classic after missing much of that season with an injured left knee.

1/9/2021 4:50:38 PM (GMT -5:00)