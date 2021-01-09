Quiet and chilly weather continues through the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds stay away for most. This allows temperatures to drop into the upper teens for most. A light breeze will make it feel very cold. Low of 19.

SUNDAY: Wake up temperatures in the lower 20s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for some flurries in our northern communities. Temperatures remain very chilly with a high likely near the freezing mark for most. High of 33.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Temperatures drop into the lower 20s with some clouds hanging around. Staying dry and snow free but cold. Low of 21.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sun with the chance for a few flurries especially in the morning. Remaining chilly throughout the day with a high likely below the freezing mark for most. High of 31.

LONG RANGE: The quiet and chilly pattern will continue through the beginning of the upcoming week with clouds and sun mixed in and temperatures slowly rising to near 40 by Thursday. After that, arctic air looks to settle in heading into the weekend and our chances for snow return as well. The second half of the 10 day forecast and even the 16 day outlook look very cold and snowy to say the least. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team for the latest on this big winter pattern flip coming!

Daily Climate Report: Saturday, January 9th

Saturday’s High: 35

Saturday’s Low: 18

Precipitation: 0.00″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

