One in hospital after crash between pedestrian and truck

Police car
Police car(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in the hospital after a crash between a pedestrian and a truck.

Police responded to the crash just before 7 p.m. on U.S. 12 near the M-60 off-ramp in Cass County.

A pedestrian on a non-motorized scooter was hit by a passing pickup truck. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s office, the pedestrian has been identified as Samuel Gonzalaz.

The driver of the truck stopped and called 911. Gonzalaz was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269-445-2481.

