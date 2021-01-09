One in hospital after crash between pedestrian and truck

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in the hospital after a crash between a pedestrian and a truck.

Police responded to the crash just before 7 p.m. on U.S. 12 near the M-60 off-ramp in Cass County.

A pedestrian on a non-motorized scooter was hit by a passing pickup truck. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s office, the pedestrian has been identified as Samuel Gonzalaz.

The driver of the truck stopped and called 911. Gonzalaz was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Names are being withheld at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269-445-2481.

