Ohio man arrested for weapon and drug offenses in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man from Ohio has been arrested in LaPorte County on illegal weapon and drug offenses.

From the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office

“On January 7, 2021, at approximately 11:30 AM, a LCSO highway interdiction deputy was monitoring traffic along the Indiana Toll Road (I-80/90) in the area of the 45-mile marker. He observed an eastbound sport utility vehicle quickly change lanes and while doing so commit a traffic infraction. The deputy began to travel eastbound to catch up to the vehicle. In the area of the 46-mile marker, the vehicle changed lanes again and while doing so committed another traffic infraction. The deputy paced the vehicle and noted that it was also exceeding the posted speed limit.

In the area of the 47-mile marker, the deputy initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Kelvin M. BRADFORD (39 YOA) of Alliance, Ohio.

As the traffic stop progressed, circumstances developed which caused a search of the vehicle to commence. During the search, a large amount of an illegal drug and a Smith and Wesson M&P 40 pistol was located.

BRADFORD was transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). He was arrested for Dealing in Cocaine (Level 2 Felony) and Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Level 4 Felony). BRADFORD remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $50,005.00 cash-only bond through La Porte County Circuit Court.

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

