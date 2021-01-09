Advertisement

Ohio man arrested for weapon and drug offenses in LaPorte County

Kelvin Bradford was arrested in La Porte County.
Kelvin Bradford was arrested in La Porte County.(LaPorte County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man from Ohio has been arrested in LaPorte County on illegal weapon and drug offenses.

From the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office

On January 7, 2021, at approximately 11:30 AM, a LCSO highway interdiction deputy was monitoring traffic along the Indiana Toll Road (I-80/90) in the area of the 45-mile marker.  He observed an eastbound sport utility vehicle quickly change lanes and while doing so commit a traffic infraction.  The deputy began to travel eastbound to catch up to the vehicle.  In the area of the 46-mile marker, the vehicle changed lanes again and while doing so committed another traffic infraction.  The deputy paced the vehicle and noted that it was also exceeding the posted speed limit.

In the area of the 47-mile marker, the deputy initiated a traffic stop.  The driver was identified as Kelvin M. BRADFORD (39 YOA) of Alliance, Ohio.

As the traffic stop progressed, circumstances developed which caused a search of the vehicle to commence.  During the search, a large amount of an illegal drug and  a Smith and Wesson M&P 40 pistol was located.

BRADFORD was transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ).  He was arrested for Dealing in Cocaine (Level 2 Felony) and Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Level 4 Felony).  BRADFORD remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $50,005.00 cash-only bond through La Porte County Circuit Court.

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations.  Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women arrested in connection to Dowagiac murder investigation
Girlfriend charged for 43-year-old boyfriend’s murder in Dowagiac
Now, all those 80 years or older are able to sign up and schedule to get a vaccine.
How to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination in Indiana
The Flag of Indiana
Former Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly speaks out; 5 Indiana lawmakers asked to resign after riots
ourshot.in.gov
Hoosiers urged to be patient in signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
16 Morning News Now got a look inside the new restaurant Friday morning.
A look inside the new Howard Park Public House

Latest News

Statewide, 2,678 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 75 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,045 more cases Saturday
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from Pet Refuge.
2nd Chance: Sabrina
In today’s Pet Vet segment, we’re talking about the problems with obesity in pets, and ways you...
Pet Vet: Obesity in Pets
A single mom and her three daughters finally have a place to call home, thanks to Habitat for...
Habitat for Humanity recipient moves into new home