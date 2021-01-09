Advertisement

Indiana reports 75 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,045 more cases Saturday

Statewide, 2,678 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 75 more COVID-19 deaths and 6,045 more cases on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 16.4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,678 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 8,595 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 558,560 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 69 more coronavirus deaths and 6,199 new cases were reported. 2,769 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 81 more coronavirus deaths and 7,344 new cases were reported. 2,812 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 80 more coronavirus deaths and 6,214 new cases were reported. 2,782 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 142 more coronavirus deaths and 3,477 new cases were reported. 2,907 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 39 more coronavirus deaths and 3,630 new cases were reported. 2,836 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 25,685 (+155) cases and 393 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 23,504 (+66) cases and 332 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 8,231 (+80) cases and 149 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 7,387 (+59) cases and 75 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,748 (+28) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,160 (+11) cases and 60 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,653 (+22) cases and 41 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,505 (+7) cases and 29 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 913 (+13) cases and 35 (+1) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

