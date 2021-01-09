Habitat for Humanity recipient moves into new home

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A single mom and her three daughters finally have a place to call home, thanks to Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build Initiative.

“Very excited. A blessing. It’s been a long time coming, a journey. Everybody in the community coming out to help out, the volunteers. My daughters will have a new home, a quieter community and a better community. It’s just exciting,” said Kia Luckey.

Volunteers started building Luckey’s house back in July and finished the project in November.

Luckey was also a part of the building process, putting 250 hours of “sweat equity” into this project.

It is a two-story house, with a full basement, three bedrooms, two baths and a garage.

Luckey will have to make monthly mortgage payments at a reduced cost.

Those payments are reinvested back into the program so Habitat can build more houses.

“She’s been in here dozens of times because she’s been building, but this is the day of ownership and taking possession of something. So, you will see her, she’ll open the door and it’s now her home. It’s very exciting,” said Chair of Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build program Jane Pitz.

People say Luckey is a hard worker, resilient and determined.

She wanted to give her daughters a better life, a yard to play in and a sense of security.

“Amazing, blessed. Very blessed,” Luckey said.

