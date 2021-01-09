Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity recipient moves into new home

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A single mom and her three daughters finally have a place to call home, thanks to Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build Initiative.

“Very excited. A blessing. It’s been a long time coming, a journey. Everybody in the community coming out to help out, the volunteers. My daughters will have a new home, a quieter community and a better community. It’s just exciting,” said Kia Luckey.

Volunteers started building Luckey’s house back in July and finished the project in November.

Luckey was also a part of the building process, putting 250 hours of “sweat equity” into this project.

It is a two-story house, with a full basement, three bedrooms, two baths and a garage.

Luckey will have to make monthly mortgage payments at a reduced cost.

Those payments are reinvested back into the program so Habitat can build more houses.

“She’s been in here dozens of times because she’s been building, but this is the day of ownership and taking possession of something. So, you will see her, she’ll open the door and it’s now her home. It’s very exciting,” said Chair of Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build program Jane Pitz.

People say Luckey is a hard worker, resilient and determined.

She wanted to give her daughters a better life, a yard to play in and a sense of security.

“Amazing, blessed. Very blessed,” Luckey said.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women arrested in connection to Dowagiac murder investigation
Girlfriend charged for 43-year-old boyfriend’s murder in Dowagiac
Now, all those 80 years or older are able to sign up and schedule to get a vaccine.
How to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination in Indiana
The Flag of Indiana
Former Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly speaks out; 5 Indiana lawmakers asked to resign after riots
ourshot.in.gov
Hoosiers urged to be patient in signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
16 Morning News Now got a look inside the new restaurant Friday morning.
A look inside the new Howard Park Public House

Latest News

Statewide, 2,678 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 75 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,045 more cases Saturday
Kelvin Bradford was arrested in La Porte County.
Ohio man arrested for weapon and drug offenses in LaPorte County
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from Pet Refuge.
2nd Chance: Sabrina
In today’s Pet Vet segment, we’re talking about the problems with obesity in pets, and ways you...
Pet Vet: Obesity in Pets