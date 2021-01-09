Edwardsburg Eddies focused to resume playoff run

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - After 57 days, the Edwardsburg Eddies will be back on the field tonight as they resume their quest for a state championship.

Saturday night, they’re taking on Grand Rapids South Christian who are 8-1 on the year.

The undefeated Eddies have only allowed one opponent to score more than 10 points this season and that was all the way back on Sept. 25.

So now after a delayed season, a nearly two month pause and five COVID tests later, the Eddies are ready to finish the job.

“You know as we start getting into this time of season,” head coach Kevin Bartz said. “I’ve got kids that are great wrestlers. They’re state wrestlers. They’re ready for that season to get going. I’ve got the majority of the basketball players play football. They’re ready for that to get going too. So try to keep those focused on you know we’ve got a goal here. We’ve shortened it down to ‘listen we’ve got a three game season. You win three games. You’re a state champion. Stay with us for three more weeks. Stay focused. Keep working hard.’ So I think just getting them, day by day to focus on the goal at hand.”

Now South Christian’s quarterback broke his collarbone during the first week of playoffs. So initially the Eddies were prepared to face their backup. Now it’s been so long, they’re actually expecting to see the starter for some points during the game.

The Eddies play tonight at 7. We’ll have full highlights and reaction coming up tonight after the Wild Card game.

