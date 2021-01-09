Devils goalie Corey Crawford retires on eve of NHL season

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey goaltender Corey Crawford is retiring less than three months after signing with the Devils and less than a week before the start of the NHL season.

The 36-year-old goalie who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups made the announcement Saturday after a week of speculation.

He did not practice this week.

Devils coach Lindy Ruff says Crawford’s decision was for personal reasons.

Crawford signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Devils in October.

New Jersey opens the season Thursday with a home game against Boston.

MacKenzie Blackwood returns as the Devils’ top goaltender.

