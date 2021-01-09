Advertisement

Devils goalie Corey Crawford retires on eve of NHL season

FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, then-Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford watches...
FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, then-Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford watches the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against Edmonton in Chicago. Lots of new faces at the New Jersey Devils training camp, with the most-well known being 36-year-old goaltender Corey Crawford, who was signed as a free agent along with defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey goaltender Corey Crawford is retiring less than three months after signing with the Devils and less than a week before the start of the NHL season.

The 36-year-old goalie who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups made the announcement Saturday after a week of speculation.

He did not practice this week.

Devils coach Lindy Ruff says Crawford’s decision was for personal reasons.

Crawford signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Devils in October.

New Jersey opens the season Thursday with a home game against Boston.

MacKenzie Blackwood returns as the Devils’ top goaltender.

1/9/2021 4:12:40 PM (GMT -5:00)

