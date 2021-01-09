Advertisement

Bills beat Colts 27-24 for 1st playoff win in 25 years

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and scored another rushing and Micah Hyde batted down Philip Rivers last-second desperation pass in Buffalo’s 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in a wild-card playoff game.

Buffalo snapped an 0-6 postseason skid by winning in the playoffs for the first time since a 37-22 victory over Miami on Dec. 30, 1995.

And it came in the Bills’ first home playoff game in 24 years.

The game wasn’t decided until the final play when Rivers’ fourth-and-11 heave from Buffalo’s 47 fell incomplete.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/9/2021 5:24:51 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

2 women arrested in connection to Dowagiac murder investigation
Girlfriend charged for 43-year-old boyfriend’s murder in Dowagiac
Now, all those 80 years or older are able to sign up and schedule to get a vaccine.
How to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination in Indiana
The Flag of Indiana
Former Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly speaks out; 5 Indiana lawmakers asked to resign after riots
ourshot.in.gov
Hoosiers urged to be patient in signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
16 Morning News Now got a look inside the new restaurant Friday morning.
A look inside the new Howard Park Public House

Latest News

The Chicago Cubs rookie.
Schwarber signs $10M deal with Nats, reunites with Martinez
FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, then-Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford watches...
Devils goalie Corey Crawford retires on eve of NHL season
Joseph was considered to be one of the top recruiters for the Irish.
Terry Joseph leaves Notre Dame to become defensive pass coordinator at Texas
Pistons rally from 23 down, beat Suns 110-105 in OT