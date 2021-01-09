Bills beat Colts 27-24 for 1st playoff win in 25 years

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and scored another rushing and Micah Hyde batted down Philip Rivers last-second desperation pass in Buffalo’s 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in a wild-card playoff game.

Buffalo snapped an 0-6 postseason skid by winning in the playoffs for the first time since a 37-22 victory over Miami on Dec. 30, 1995.

And it came in the Bills’ first home playoff game in 24 years.

The game wasn’t decided until the final play when Rivers’ fourth-and-11 heave from Buffalo’s 47 fell incomplete.

