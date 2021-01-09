Advertisement

2nd Chance: Sabrina

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from Pet Refuge.

Meet Sabrina!

Sabrina is 10-years-old and is spayed, current on her vaccines and in overall great health!

In typical fashion, she does have a sassy side and can be a bit of a “diva” at times.

Sabrina loves attention and would enjoy having a comfy lap to sit in and a cat tree to lounge in while she watches the world go by.

She would do well with another calm cat or as an only cat.

Don’t let her age fool you, Sabrina still has lots of life left in her.

She would love nothing more than to have a quiet and loving home where she can spend her golden years.

If you want to adopt Sabrina or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 231-1122. You can also log onto their website at petrefuge.com or like them on Facebook.

