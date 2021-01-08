South Bend middle and high schools returning to hybrid learning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Community School Corporation middle and high schools will return to the hybrid, in-person model starting Jan. 19, 2021.

Students in Group A will attend school in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays, and Group B will attend Thursdays and Fridays.

From the South Bend Community School Corporation:

South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) high schools and middle schools will return to hybrid in-person model on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The hybrid model allows students to attend school two days a week for in-person instruction, with three days of eLearning. The district had pivoted all secondary grades to full-time eLearning on November 30, 2020.

Middle and high school students will return to their hybrid model following Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, during which schools and administrative offices are closed. On Tuesday, January 19, students will return to their hybrid schedule, with students in Group A (last names beginning with letters A-K) attending on Mondays and Tuesdays, and Group B (last names beginning with letters L-Z) attending Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will continue to be a district-wide eLearning day for all grade levels.

The decision came following discussions with South Bend Community School Board members, principals at middle and high schools, and members of the corporation’s COVID-19 Task Force, which includes Dr. Mark Fox of the St. Joseph County Health Department.

“We’re pleased to be able to have all of our students back on the hybrid in-person schedule once again,” Cummings said. “We value in-person instruction, and are grateful for the hard work being done by all of our students, teachers, and staff to continue providing one another a safe and healthy environment.”

The School Board of Trustees will review the plan to resume the hybrid model for in-person/remote instruction at their meeting Monday, January 11 at 5:30 p.m.

All Empowerment Zone schools (Navarre, Coquillard, Harrison, Warren, and Wilson) will return to Sheltered eLearning on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. All Empowerment Zone students who participated in the first phase of Sheltered eLearning are invited to return and parents of these students will receive a call from your child’s teacher in the next two weeks confirming that you still want your child to engage in in-person learning beginning January 19. If you have questions regarding the Empowerment Zone’s reopening schedule, please contact your child’s school/principal.

