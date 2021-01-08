South Bend man arrested after fleeing Indiana State Trooper

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man is arrested after fleeing from an Indiana State Trooper.

Just after 9:30 last night, the trooper noticed a car entering the Indiana Toll Road at the Elkhart exit that matched the description of a vehicle that allegedly fled from police earlier in the day.

The trooper tried to stop the car near the Mishawaka exit.

The driver pulled to the right and briefly stopped before driving away.

The driver pulled off at the Notre Dame exit, hitting stop sticks that were setup at the intersection of Douglas and State Road 933.

But the driver kept going east on Douglas before turning north onto Juniper.

The driver eventually stopped near Burke Street and ran into a wooded area before being taken into custody.

The driver, 34-year-old Dustin Abraham, had active warrants for resisting law enforcement.

He was taken to the hospital, where he began to fight with officers and medical staff once he was medically cleared.

He was ultimately booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.