Advertisement

South Bend man arrested after fleeing Indiana State Trooper

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man is arrested after fleeing from an Indiana State Trooper.

Just after 9:30 last night, the trooper noticed a car entering the Indiana Toll Road at the Elkhart exit that matched the description of a vehicle that allegedly fled from police earlier in the day.

The trooper tried to stop the car near the Mishawaka exit.

The driver pulled to the right and briefly stopped before driving away.

The driver pulled off at the Notre Dame exit, hitting stop sticks that were setup at the intersection of Douglas and State Road 933.

But the driver kept going east on Douglas before turning north onto Juniper.

The driver eventually stopped near Burke Street and ran into a wooded area before being taken into custody.

The driver, 34-year-old Dustin Abraham, had active warrants for resisting law enforcement.

He was taken to the hospital, where he began to fight with officers and medical staff once he was medically cleared.

He was ultimately booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women arrested in connection to Dowagiac murder investigation
Girlfriend charged for 43-year-old boyfriend’s murder in Dowagiac
Now, all those 80 years or older are able to sign up and schedule to get a vaccine.
How to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination in Indiana
The Flag of Indiana
Former Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly speaks out; 5 Indiana lawmakers asked to resign after riots
ourshot.in.gov
Hoosiers urged to be patient in signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
16 Morning News Now got a look inside the new restaurant Friday morning.
A look inside the new Howard Park Public House

Latest News

Statewide, 2,678 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 75 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,045 more cases Saturday
Kelvin Bradford was arrested in La Porte County.
Ohio man arrested for weapon and drug offenses in LaPorte County
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from Pet Refuge.
2nd Chance: Sabrina
In today’s Pet Vet segment, we’re talking about the problems with obesity in pets, and ways you...
Pet Vet: Obesity in Pets
A single mom and her three daughters finally have a place to call home, thanks to Habitat for...
Habitat for Humanity recipient moves into new home