Priority concerns amid expanded distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As more people in the community are becoming eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a South Bend woman is worried about when her husband, who lives in assisted living, will get to receive his.

16 News Now reporter Carly Miller spoke with her Friday to hear her concerns with how the vaccines are being prioritized.

“Why, people who have compromised health because that’s why they’re there in the nursing home or facility, why they were behind someone who is healthy enough at age 80 to get out and get a vaccine?”

This is the question that Ann Schmiedeler has after hearing that those 80 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Her husband living at Holy Cross Village is 87 and was originally scheduled to get his in February.

“There’s always the fear that, what if in those couple of weeks he has to wait still, one of them is going to get the virus and then it’s going to escalate,” Schmiedeler said.

After asking Dr. Mark Fox with the St. Joe County Health Department, he says they have no way of impacting the vaccine distribution to long-term care facilities. “That process has been worked out with the national pharmacy chains. They’re implementing that and operationalizing that.”

Ann says she did, however, recently receive word that the vaccination date for her husband’s facility has been moved up to January 17. “I have no idea why the date for his facility was moved up. I’m just grateful that it was.”

Ann says that her husband has been at Holy Cross Village for about 2 years, and she’s been married to him for 55.

“And we’ve never been separated this long before, so it’s been really hard on both of us.”

She says she is grateful for the amazing care that her husband is receiving at Holy Cross Village and eager for him to soon get the vaccine.

“My first priority as an advocate for my husband who is in a facility is to try and get the most vulnerable people served first,” Schmiedeler said.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.