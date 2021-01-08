Advertisement

No. 8 Wisconsin outlasts Indiana 80-73 in double overtime

D’Mitrik Trice scored 21 points and Tyler Wahl made consecutive 3-pointers in the second overtime to spark No. 8 Wisconsin to an 80-73 victory over Indiana.
Indiana's Rob Phinisee tries to shoot with Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice defending during the...
Indiana's Rob Phinisee tries to shoot with Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice defending during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - D’Mitrik Trice scored 21 points and Tyler Wahl made consecutive 3-pointers in the second overtime to spark No. 8 Wisconsin to an 80-73 victory over Indiana. Wahl finished with a career-high 12 points as Wisconsin won for the seventh time in its last eight games. Nate Reuvers added 14 points and Micah Potter had 10. The Badgers have won 18 consecutive games at the Kohl Center against the Hoosiers. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points.

