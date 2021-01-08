Advertisement

Names of officers involved in deadly NYE shooting released

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST
MARSHALL, STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is releasing the names of the two officers involved in a deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve in Starke County.

Richard Prater has been with the sheriff’s department for 14 years, and patrolman Blake Bennett has been there for almost two years.

Jeffrey Marvin, 63, was shot and killed as he was driving a pickup towards them after he reportedly led officers on a chase, hitting multiple police vehicles.

Prater and Bennett were placed on paid administrative leave but are now back at work while Indiana State Police continue to investigate.

Once the investigation is complete, their findings will be sent to the Starke County prosecutor.

