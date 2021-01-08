Advertisement

Michigan reports 38 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,625 more cases Friday

There have been 13,132 deaths and 516,376 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 13,132 deaths and 516,376 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 38 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,625 more cases on Friday.

There have been 13,132 deaths and 516,376 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 183 deaths and 9,850 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 51 deaths and 3,367 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 62 deaths and 3,866 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women arrested in connection to Dowagiac murder investigation
Girlfriend charged for 43-year-old boyfriend’s murder in Dowagiac
Now, all those 80 years or older are able to sign up and schedule to get a vaccine.
How to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination in Indiana
The Flag of Indiana
Former Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly speaks out; 5 Indiana lawmakers asked to resign after riots
ourshot.in.gov
Hoosiers urged to be patient in signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
16 Morning News Now got a look inside the new restaurant Friday morning.
A look inside the new Howard Park Public House

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth...
Queen Elizabeth II and husband receive COVID-19 vaccinations
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
With virus surging, Biden to speed release of COVID vaccines
Statewide, 2,769 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 69 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,199 more cases Friday
The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
U.S. tops 4,000 daily deaths from coronavirus for 1st time