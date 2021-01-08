Michigan reports 38 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,625 more cases Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 38 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,625 more cases on Friday.

There have been 13,132 deaths and 516,376 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 183 deaths and 9,850 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 51 deaths and 3,367 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 62 deaths and 3,866 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

