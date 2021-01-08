Advertisement

Michigan decides to stick with Jim Harbaugh with 5-year deal

The Wolverines were 2-4 in Harbaugh’s sixth season, which ended with three straight games being canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.(Tony Ding | AP Photo/Tony Ding)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Michigan has decided to stick with coach Jim Harbaugh. He has finalized a new, five-year deal with a base salary of $4 million per year. He can make as much as $8 million with incentives, according to a person familiar with the contract who spoke to The Associated Press. He was making about $7 million under his original seven-year contract. Harbaugh has won nearly 70% of his games, but is winless against archrival Ohio State. The Wolverines were 2-4 in Harbaugh’s sixth season, which ended with three straight games being canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

