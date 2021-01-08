Michigan decides to stick with Jim Harbaugh with 5-year deal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Michigan has decided to stick with coach Jim Harbaugh. He has finalized a new, five-year deal with a base salary of $4 million per year. He can make as much as $8 million with incentives, according to a person familiar with the contract who spoke to The Associated Press. He was making about $7 million under his original seven-year contract. Harbaugh has won nearly 70% of his games, but is winless against archrival Ohio State. The Wolverines were 2-4 in Harbaugh’s sixth season, which ended with three straight games being canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

