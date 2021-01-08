Advertisement

Medical Moment: Flu prevention during a pandemic

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - How should you prepare for the flu season this year, especially when many of the symptoms are the same as COVID-19?

What doctors are most concerned about, and their advice for staying healthy.

The flu season is upon us, and this year, there’s even greater concern with the pandemic.

After all, one study says as many as one in five people who tested positive for COVID were also infected with another virus.

So, as Martie Salt reports, how do we protect our family, and ourselves, during these trying times?

The doctor also added that a patient can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

With that, the CDC developed a test to check for both the flu and the virus that causes COVID-19.

