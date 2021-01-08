Advertisement

Marcus Freeman named Notre Dame defensive coordinator

(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly has hired Marcus Freeman to become Notre Dame’s newest defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, the team announced on Friday.

Freeman spent the last four seasons as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

His defense in Cincinnati was ranked 13th in total defense and 8th overall in scoring defense in 2020.

Freeman went on several interviews this week including at LSU but ultimately decided to make South Bend his new home.

“As we looked into finding someone to run our defense, it was important to find the right fit for our program and Marcus and his family are just that,” said Kelly. “He has had great success on the field, both running a defense and in his direct work with his linebackers. Additionally, he is considered among the elite recruiters in the coaching ranks. The work Marcus has done elevating the programs he has been a part of speaks for itself, but equally as important is the exceptional work he has done in building relationships with his staff and players. Marcus was our top choice to become our next defensive coordinator, and we are pleased he and his family will be joining us at Notre Dame.”

Freeman takes over for Clark Lea who took the head coaching job at Vanderbilt.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women arrested in connection to Dowagiac murder investigation
Girlfriend charged for 43-year-old boyfriend’s murder in Dowagiac
Now, all those 80 years or older are able to sign up and schedule to get a vaccine.
How to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination in Indiana
The Flag of Indiana
Former Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly speaks out; 5 Indiana lawmakers asked to resign after riots
ourshot.in.gov
Hoosiers urged to be patient in signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
16 Morning News Now got a look inside the new restaurant Friday morning.
A look inside the new Howard Park Public House

Latest News

Joseph was considered to be one of the top recruiters for the Irish.
Terry Joseph leaves Notre Dame to become defensive pass coordinator at Texas
Williams-led Purdue rallies to beat No. 23 Michigan St 55-54
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA...
Michigan decides to stick with Jim Harbaugh with 5-year deal
Irish Lose Heartbreaker in 64-61 Loss at Boston College