Marcus Freeman named Notre Dame defensive coordinator

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly has hired Marcus Freeman to become Notre Dame’s newest defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, the team announced on Friday.

Freeman spent the last four seasons as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

His defense in Cincinnati was ranked 13th in total defense and 8th overall in scoring defense in 2020.

Freeman went on several interviews this week including at LSU but ultimately decided to make South Bend his new home.

“As we looked into finding someone to run our defense, it was important to find the right fit for our program and Marcus and his family are just that,” said Kelly. “He has had great success on the field, both running a defense and in his direct work with his linebackers. Additionally, he is considered among the elite recruiters in the coaching ranks. The work Marcus has done elevating the programs he has been a part of speaks for itself, but equally as important is the exceptional work he has done in building relationships with his staff and players. Marcus was our top choice to become our next defensive coordinator, and we are pleased he and his family will be joining us at Notre Dame.”

Freeman takes over for Clark Lea who took the head coaching job at Vanderbilt.

