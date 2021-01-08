Advertisement

Lighthouse Autism Center opens new facility in Goshen

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The pandemic has been challenging for all of us, but changes to routine and increased isolation and stress has imparted unique difficulties for children with special needs.

“Everyone is handling this pandemic differently and some of our kiddos have enjoyed more time at home but others have not,” said Maggie Gendel, Director of Marketing and Support Services. “They’re trying to navigate the same challenges we are.”

Lighthouse Autism Center has safely reopened with COVID precautions in place so they can continue to support children and their families during these unprecedented times.

“Helping them to work through some of those things, giving parents the tools to help children so we can all navigate this new normal and what that looks like.,” Gendel said.

They’re now able to help even more families with Monday’s grand opening of their newest facility in Goshen.

“Lighthouse started 8 years ago in a tiny facility in Mishawaka, Indiana, and to see it grow is amazing,” Gendel said. “It shows you not only how great the need is for ABA services but how proud we are to offer this to our Michiana community.”

To learn more, click here.

