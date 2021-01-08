Advertisement

Lasorda, fiery Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, dies at 93

The Dodgers said Friday that he had a heart attack at his home in Fullerton.
Former Los Angeles Dodgers' manager Tommy Lasorda throws out the first pitch before Game 3 of...
Former Los Angeles Dodgers' manager Tommy Lasorda throws out the first pitch before Game 3 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Los Angeles.(Eugene Garcia/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Tommy Lasorda, the fiery Hall of Fame manager who guided the Los Angeles Dodgers to two World Series titles and later became an ambassador for the sport he loved during his 71 years with the franchise, has died. He was 93. The Dodgers said Friday that he had a heart attack at his home in Fullerton. Resuscitation attempts were made en route to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday. Lasorda had a history of heart problems, including a heart attack in 1996 that ended his managerial career.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

2 women arrested in connection to Dowagiac murder investigation
Girlfriend charged for 43-year-old boyfriend’s murder in Dowagiac
Now, all those 80 years or older are able to sign up and schedule to get a vaccine.
How to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination in Indiana
The Flag of Indiana
Former Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly speaks out; 5 Indiana lawmakers asked to resign after riots
ourshot.in.gov
Hoosiers urged to be patient in signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
16 Morning News Now got a look inside the new restaurant Friday morning.
A look inside the new Howard Park Public House

Latest News

Bills beat Colts 27-24 for 1st playoff win in 25 years
The Chicago Cubs rookie.
Schwarber signs $10M deal with Nats, reunites with Martinez
FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, then-Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford watches...
Devils goalie Corey Crawford retires on eve of NHL season
Joseph was considered to be one of the top recruiters for the Irish.
Terry Joseph leaves Notre Dame to become defensive pass coordinator at Texas
Pistons rally from 23 down, beat Suns 110-105 in OT