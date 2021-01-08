Irish tight end Tommy Tremble declares for the NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish tight end Tommy Tremble posted on his social media accounts Thursday evening that he will forgo his senior season and enter his name in the 2021 NFL Draft.

It all started with a Dream...



Thank you Notre Dame ☘️ pic.twitter.com/chU1aYPOyg — Tommy Tremble (@TommyTremble) January 8, 2021

Tremble is primarily known for his blocking abilities but also was Ian Book’s top target to start the season.

Tremble finished 2020 with 19 catches for 218 yards. He was only targeted seven times in the last five games of the season.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.