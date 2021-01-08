Advertisement

Irish tight end Tommy Tremble declares for the NFL Draft

Kelly also says his team has been “all in” on the practice field
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:28 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish tight end Tommy Tremble posted on his social media accounts Thursday evening that he will forgo his senior season and enter his name in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Tremble is primarily known for his blocking abilities but also was Ian Book’s top target to start the season.

Tremble finished 2020 with 19 catches for 218 yards. He was only targeted seven times in the last five games of the season.

