Irish Lose Heartbreaker in 64-61 Loss at Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The University of Notre Dame women’s basketball team (5-5, 3-3) led for over 35 minutes, but a late surge by the Boston College Eagles (5-4, 1-4) led to a 64-61 upset. The Irish were up 60-48 with 3:29 remaining, but Boston College rallied with a 16-1 run to end the game.

Mikki Vaughn registered double-digit points for the second straight game, this time totaling 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. She also reeled in seven boards. Anaya Peoples almost garnered her third double-double on the year with 10 points and nine rebounds.

“Super disappointed with how we ended that game. I thought we lost that game with lack of discipline and lack of leadership on the floor. Hats off to Boston College for fighting back,” Karen & Kevin Keyes Head Coach Niele Ivey stated. “Just taking care of the ball is a concern for us.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Notre Dame spread the wealth in the first quarter, as seven different players tallied points in the opening period. The Irish ended the quarter strong, firing off a 13-2 scoring run over the final four minutes to garner a 21-14 advantage. Notre Dame shot an efficient 7-of-11 from the field.

The two oldest on the squad scored most of the points for the Irish in the second quarter as Walker and Vaugn combined for 11 of the team’s 18 points. By the half, the two led the team in scoring with nine points each with Vaughn a perfect 4-for-4 from the field. All-in-all, the Irish led 39-29 at halftime.

In the third, Notre Dame made the most from the free-throw line, where they scored nine of their 11 points. Both Abby Prohaska and Maddy Westbeld were a perfect 4-for-4 for the period, leading to an Irish 50-42 lead heading into the fourth and final quarter.

Irish were cruising with a 60-48 lead with 3:29 remaining, but four costly turnovers led to a quick 11-0 Boston College run that led to a 60-59 ballgame at the 1:47 mark.

Vaughn would make one free throw with 52 seconds left that made it 61-59, but that would be Notre Dame’s last point of the contest. The Eagles scored a pivotal go-ahead basket with 10 seconds left that ultimately resulted in their first ACC win and the 64-61 victory.

