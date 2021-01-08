Advertisement

Indiana reports 69 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,199 more cases Friday

Statewide, 2,769 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 69 more COVID-19 deaths and 6,199 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 16.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,769 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 8,521 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 552,594 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 81 more coronavirus deaths and 7,344 new cases were reported. 2,812 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 80 more coronavirus deaths and 6,214 new cases were reported. 2,782 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 142 more coronavirus deaths and 3,477 new cases were reported. 2,907 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 39 more coronavirus deaths and 3,630 new cases were reported. 2,836 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 25,535 (+207) cases and 393 (+14) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 23,445 (+136) cases and 332 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 8,156 (+151) cases and 148 (+3) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 7,327 (+65) cases and 74 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,720 (+23) cases and 84 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,143 (+13) cases and 59 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,631 (+14) cases and 41 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,498 (+14) cases and 29 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 901 (+11) cases and 34 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

