How to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

In Indiana, COVID-19 vaccination efforts are expanding, hoping to protect those most vulnerable to the virus.

Since the roll out vaccinations have been limited to frontline health care workers and those living in long term care facilities.

Now as of Friday, all those 80 years or older are able to sign up and schedule to get a vaccine.

You’ll need to register online and you can do that at ourshot.in.gov.

Watch the video on this webpage for a step-by-step guide on making a vaccination appointment on Indiana’s website.

You can choose a vaccination site in your county, but on Friday morning the site was having issues with long delay times to get the webpage for scheduling. As of Friday afternoon, the site was running smoothly.

How long it takes to get your actual appointment scheduled out will depend on how much vaccine is available and the demand.

There is no cost for the vaccine and once you get an appointment you’ll need to bring a photo ID to get the vaccine.

It is important to note, vaccines are still limited, with a little over 2000 in St Joseph County going into next week. I’m told shipments will continue to come in.

“All the people that have been eligible up to now, the frontline healthcare workers, first responders and such, we have not met all the need there yet. Now we’re expanding to those aged 80 or older so there are more people eligible than there are available doses right now,” Dr. Mark Fox says. He is the Deputy Health Officer with St. Joseph County.

So far no specific timetable for when those under the age of 80-years-old can schedule to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

