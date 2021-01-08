Advertisement

Hoosiers urged to be patient in signing up for COVID-19 vaccines

ourshot.in.gov
ourshot.in.gov(ourshot.in.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana’s COVID-19 vaccine registration site and 211 system are experiencing issues due to high volume, but Hoosiers 80 and older who are now eligible are encouraged to keep trying throughout the day.

From the Indiana Department of Health:

INDIANAPOLIS —High interest in COVID-19 vaccines has caused slowdowns to the state’s vaccine registration site and 211 system, but both systems are working. Hoosiers age 80 and older who are now eligible are encouraged to continue to check the sites throughout the day.

The vaccine registration site, https://ourshot.in.gov, is designed to put visitors into a holding queue when volume is high. That can contribute to longer wait times or an error message, but Hoosiers should be able to check back at a later time to access the system.

“We are gratified by the high interest in vaccine registration for our most vulnerable Hoosiers and encourage everyone to be patient,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “We anticipated these scenarios on the first day and have a system in place to address them as quickly as possible.”

Individuals age 80 and older account for less than 4 percent of the state’s population but represent more than 19 percent of the hospitalizations and more than half of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Individuals who are having difficulty registering online can also call one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for help with registration. A caregiver or loved one also may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

At least one vaccine clinic will be located in each Indiana county. Vaccines are free, but insurance may be charged an administrative fee.

Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.

Additional groups, such as those based on underlying health conditions, will be added as vaccine becomes available. Updates will be posted at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women arrested in connection to Dowagiac murder investigation
Girlfriend charged for 43-year-old boyfriend’s murder in Dowagiac
Now, all those 80 years or older are able to sign up and schedule to get a vaccine.
How to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination in Indiana
The Flag of Indiana
Former Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly speaks out; 5 Indiana lawmakers asked to resign after riots
16 Morning News Now got a look inside the new restaurant Friday morning.
A look inside the new Howard Park Public House

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth...
Queen Elizabeth II and husband receive COVID-19 vaccinations
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
With virus surging, Biden to speed release of COVID vaccines
There have been 13,132 deaths and 516,376 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 38 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,625 more cases Friday
Statewide, 2,769 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 69 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,199 more cases Friday
The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
U.S. tops 4,000 daily deaths from coronavirus for 1st time