Hoosiers urged to be patient in signing up for COVID-19 vaccines

(WNDU) - Indiana’s COVID-19 vaccine registration site and 211 system are experiencing issues due to high volume, but Hoosiers 80 and older who are now eligible are encouraged to keep trying throughout the day.

From the Indiana Department of Health:

INDIANAPOLIS —High interest in COVID-19 vaccines has caused slowdowns to the state’s vaccine registration site and 211 system, but both systems are working. Hoosiers age 80 and older who are now eligible are encouraged to continue to check the sites throughout the day.

The vaccine registration site, https://ourshot.in.gov, is designed to put visitors into a holding queue when volume is high. That can contribute to longer wait times or an error message, but Hoosiers should be able to check back at a later time to access the system.

“We are gratified by the high interest in vaccine registration for our most vulnerable Hoosiers and encourage everyone to be patient,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “We anticipated these scenarios on the first day and have a system in place to address them as quickly as possible.”

Individuals age 80 and older account for less than 4 percent of the state’s population but represent more than 19 percent of the hospitalizations and more than half of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Individuals who are having difficulty registering online can also call one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for help with registration. A caregiver or loved one also may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

At least one vaccine clinic will be located in each Indiana county. Vaccines are free, but insurance may be charged an administrative fee.

Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.

Additional groups, such as those based on underlying health conditions, will be added as vaccine becomes available. Updates will be posted at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.