Funding agreement signed for South Shore double track project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In a matter of months, construction is expected to begin on the South Shore railroad’s massive $491 million Double Track project.

On Thursday, the federal government firmed up its $173 million contribution to the project in the form of a Full Funding Grant Agreement.

“Yesterday Mark, we published three of our major contacts, we put them out for bid. The main line contract, which will do the track, and the bridges, and the signal systems, communications stations, platforms, that was published yesterday for construction companies to start bidding on it,” said South Shore Line CEO Michael Noland. “Bid openings are in April. We hope to issue those notices to proceed in early June with turning dirt very soon after that.”

In Michigan City, South Shore trains now travel down the middle of an inner-city street that also carries car traffic. The Double Track project would take trains off the roadway and close 21 at-grade crossings. A new parking structure and raised platform would be put in place helping to trim the time it takes to travel between Michigan City and Chicago.

“Michigan City is about an hour 35, hour and 40 minutes a day, we’re going to get that down to about 67-minutes,” said Noland. “They’re about 400 some riders a day. They’re going to go to about 1,200 to 1,300 riders, significant increase.”

The Double Track project is designed to reduce travel time between the railroad’s northern Indiana stops and Chicago.

The heart of the project calls for laying 26 miles of new track between Michigan City and Gary. Currently, there is only one track in place there right now and it carries two-way traffic. Double Track would allow west and eastbound trains to safely pass.

A total of five train stations are targeted for improvements, but the station at South Bend’s airport is not one of them.

“Obviously we’ve got some work to do here locally as we look to figure out where the South Bend station should be, but from a Double Track standpoint it’s going to save well over 20 minutes off the trip,” said St. Joseph County Commissioner and board member for the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Andy Kostielney.

Double Track is expected to reduce the time of the average trip between South Bend and Chicago at about an hour and 45 minutes.

Noland says another 15 minutes could be trimmed if the South Shore station at the airport were relocated, or if a more direct route to the airport terminal could be found.

Right now, trains coming from the west take a two-and-a-half-mile trek around the airport perimeter before stopping at the east end of the terminal.

“The magic number out there is 90 minutes,” said Kostielney. “If you’ve got 90-minute access to a population center then that’s very impactful.”

Noland says before COVID, about 200 rides per day were coming out of South Bend. He expects Double Track to increase ridership up to 600 rides a day, “and when we get to 90 minutes, it goes beyond that. Closer to 900 rides per day, it’s significant.”

The State of Indiana has committed more than $200 million to the project while local governments contributed $120 million.

The City of South Bend St. Joseph County each contributed $9.1 million to Double Track.

