Advertisement

FBI offers $50,000 reward for information on pipe bombs found in D.C.

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI is looking for the person or persons responsible for placing pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican National Committee offices on Wednesday.

The agency released a bulletin with a photo of the person of interest.

The FBI is offering up to $50,000 for information on the suspect.

It is unclear how the person in the bulletin is related to the pipe bomb incidents.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women arrested in connection to Dowagiac murder investigation
Girlfriend charged for 43-year-old boyfriend’s murder in Dowagiac
Now, all those 80 years or older are able to sign up and schedule to get a vaccine.
How to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination in Indiana
The Flag of Indiana
Former Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly speaks out; 5 Indiana lawmakers asked to resign after riots
ourshot.in.gov
Hoosiers urged to be patient in signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
16 Morning News Now got a look inside the new restaurant Friday morning.
A look inside the new Howard Park Public House

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals brutality
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump pressured Georgia to ‘find the fraud’ in earlier call