Edwardsburg ready to finally resume playoff run

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The High School football playoffs finally resume for the Edwardsburg Eddies on Saturday

The last Edwardsburg playoff game took place 56 days ago, when the Eddies took down Paw Paw 43-0.

The goals are still the same for the Eddies as they were back in November - they want to win the state championship.

However, they are just excited to finally go out and play some football too.

“We’ve had the highs and lows and we’ve had a lot of time to look over our opponent that we have to play,” Edwardsburg head coach Kevin Bartz said. “We are just ready to get on the field. Getting a little antsy sometimes you can get overprepared for a team. We are starting to feel that a little bit right now. We just need to get on the field and play football.”

The Eddies will get to play again Saturday night at 7 PM against South Christian for a regional championship.

Only immediate family members are allowed to attend but WNDU will have a full recap of the game Saturday night on 16 News Now at 11.

