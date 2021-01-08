Dowagiac Police investigating possible homicide at Hillcrest Apartments

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Dowagiac are investigating a possible homicide that took place within the last two days.

Officers were performing a search warrant at Hillcrest Apartments when they found a 43-year-old male, living in one of the units, dead.

Investigators say he died from an apparent violent injury.

The Dowagiac Police Department doesn’t believe the public is in danger as a result of this incident and say this is not related to the shooting incident, that the Police Department investigated Tuesday morning of this week.

Anyone with information regarding what happened should contact Dowagiac Police at (269)-782-9743, or Cass County Tip Line at 800-462-9328.

