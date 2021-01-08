Clear and Colder Night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUN SHINES AT TIMES... We saw the sun come out nicely by mid to late afternoon across all of Michiana, although it didn’t help the thermometer much. And while we could see a few clouds move back in overnight, it will still be quite cold by morning, and we should have even more sunshine on Saturday. Dry and cold weather continues through most of Thursday. Then a strong cold front could bring snow or rain late Thursday. As the colder, potentially Arctic air, moves in, we’ll see chances for snow Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. We’ll keep tracking this reversal in our weather pattern...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and colder. Low: 17, Wind: NE 3-6

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny, but remaining cold. High: 32, Wind: N 5-10

Saturday night: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 19

Sunday: Sunshine early, then increasing clouds. High: 32

