Berrien County police investigating armed robbery

Source: AP(Associated Press)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Detective Bureau is investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday evening.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. Deputies responded to the Cash Advance in the 1200 block of Bell Road in Niles Township.

The suspect had already left the scene when police arrived.

Witnesses said the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money, though it is not known how much was taken.

The suspect left the scene in a black SUV-style vehicle, going west on Bell Road.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Black male approximately 5′9′' and slim build, wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, dark colored pants and a face covering.

This robbery remains under investigation.

