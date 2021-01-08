Berrien County Health Department establishes vaccine waiting list

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials with the Berrien County Health Department and Spectrum Health Lakeland are giving an update on the county’s fight against coronavirus.

Residents 65 and older can now put themselves on a waitlist to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The waitlist will allow the health department to contact people once they’re able to start scheduling them for vaccination clinics.

But health officials are asking you to be patient, as their vaccine supply is not as high as the demand for it.

“I can just tell you personally, we’re are resisting the efforts to say ‘I wanna go first. I know somebody, they’re gonna help me get...’ We’ve gotta do this as equitably and fairly as we know how,” said Dr. Loren Hamel, Chief Strategy Officer at Spectrum Health System.

The waitlist is available on the health department’s website.

