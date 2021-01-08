Advertisement

A look inside the new Howard Park Public House

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Howard Park Public House will officially open its doors in a week.

16 Morning News Now got a look inside the new restaurant Friday morning.

The décor features hand-made wooden tables, re-purposed lighting, and large windows that will be opened in warmer weather.

The farm-to-table menu includes burgers, sandwiches, steaks, and plenty of other fresh options.

“Everything was truly custom made here,” said Kristina Tressler, director of operations. “The bar, the table, all of the lights. Everything was truly custom made here.”

The restaurant completion comes a little over a year after the new Howard Park was unveiled.

“Proceeds from the restaurant go back to the park to help us make sure we could maintain the space and keep it highly programed well into the future,” said Aaron Perri, SBVPA executive director.

The soft opening at the Howard Park Public House starts Monday, January 11th with the grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, January 15th.

