A chilly conclusion to the first week of January

Friday temperatures near normal
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST
TODAY:

A chilly start with wakeup temperatures in the middle 20s. A minor wind chill with 5mph winds from the NE. High temperatures reach the low 30s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A light breeze from the north.

TONIGHT:

Lows drop well below the freezing point. Temps in the teens likely Saturday morning. Clear skies; dry weather.

TOMORROW:

A cold start! Afternoon highs eventually reach the low 30s under sunny skies. Dry weather for the entire weekend.

