49ers pioneering assistant Katie Sowers won’t return in 2021

Offensive assistant Katie Sowers will not be returning to the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 after becoming the first female coach to make it to the Super Bowl last year. A person familiar with the situation says the 34-year-old Sowers will be leaving coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff, where she worked closely with receivers coach Wes Welker. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t made an announcement. Sowers was part of San Francisco’s staff that went to the Super Bowl last season and was featured in a prominent Microsoft commercial thanking her for knocking down doors for other women.

