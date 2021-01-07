Young journalist shines during Rose Bowl week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We all spent plenty of time on Zoom last week interviewing members of Notre Dame and Alabama’s football teams ahead of the Rose Bowl.

But there was one reporter who caught all of our attention.

Maybe math didn’t stick in my head but sports did,” reporter Chris Dailey said. “So people call me the sports encyclopedia.”

Fifteen-year-old Chris Dailey became a Notre Dame fan because of his grandfather.

“I remember the first game against Alabama in 2012,” Dailey said. “I was a first grader. One of the clearest memories in my life, crying when they lost in my bed saying, ‘I’ll never show my face again,’ and here I am today showing my face to the entire planet.”

He’s definitely doing so. Dailey created a blog two years ago called, “The Sports Court” covering every sport, even getting interviews with some of today’s biggest athletes.

“I was really interested in kind of hearing people’s stories and finding out more about how these athletes became the top 1% because that’s what they’re known as,” Dailey said. “They’re the best athletes on the planet. Just kind of showing my love for sports. It’s not just interviews. It’s really just me giving my takes on sports. I think it was really one of the best decisions I’ve ever made looking back on it.”

Dailey had to fight to get his credential for the Rose Bowl last week and made the most of his opportunity.

“Hey coach you guys are 19.5 favorites coming into the game. Do you worry about your players reading this and taking Notre Dame too lightly?” he asked Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

“What does this program and university mean to you?” he asked Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book.

“You know what these guys are just people like me and just ask away,” Dailey said. “I really don’t care what others think of me. I’m not really trying to impress anybody else except myself. I wanna do what’s going to better me.”

Dailey says he researches as much as 20 hours to make sure he is as prepared as he can be all while being a freshman in a New Jersey high school.

“Just extremely extremely proud,” his mom Kate Dailey said. “I really don’t know where he gets it from. This seems to be his calling. He seems to, I don’t know how he does it. "

Dailey wants to continuing pursuing his career in sports journalism, but first, college.

“Listen, I’ll look at my options but if I get into Notre Dame, I don’t think anybody’s going to stop me from going there,” Dailey said.

Now even in the offseason, Dailey’s work doesn’t stop.

“Coach Kelly if you ever want to do an interview, a bit longer of an interview, just let me know,” Dailey said. “Email me. I’d definitely love to do one with Coach Kelly. So I’ll put that out there.”

