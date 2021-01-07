Advertisement

’That Guy’s Ribs’ finds new home in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - That Guy’s Ribs found a new home after years of only catering at events in between April and October.

Once events started cancelling during the pandemic, owner Cedric Rollins said he needed a new place to serve his following that’s grown over the years.

He found this spot right across Cassopolis Street from where he and his father started smoking ribs.

Rollins opened the doors on December 19 and has been flooded with orders ever since.

He says he named the restaurant “That Guy’s” because that’s what customers used to call his portable set-up before he ever had a name.

“People started seeing me out in public and I’d hear people in the background saying, hey there’s that guy--that’s the rib guy--that’s the barbeque guy. When we thought about a name, we thought that was something that was just given to us from the public. They also started saying it was some of the best ribs they’d ever had,” said Rollins.

The restaurant is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. until 8, on Fridays from 4 until 10 p.m, and on Saturdays from 1 until 10 p.m.

Rollins says to be patient if you’re ordering by phone due to the number of orders they get on a nightly basis because it will be worth it.

