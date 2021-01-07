South Shore Line getting double track expansion

Ind. (WNDU) - Governor Eric Holcomb announcing today that $173 million of federal funding will go to the expansion of the South Shore Rail Line.

Today, the Federal Transit Administration and Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District signed the agreement.

The project spans over 26 miles from Gary to Michigan City.

It includes the installation of a second main-line track, improvements at five stations, over 1,300 new parking spaces, and nine new platforms.

