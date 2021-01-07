South Bend veteran receives new cemetery camera to connect with wife virtually from home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is nothing like losing the ones you love and it’s even more difficult when you can’t see them.

That was the case for 80-year-old South Bend military veteran Jimmy Marek, whose wife passed away in 2017.

“At first, there was nobody here but me...and of course I missed her a lot,” Marek says.

But everything changed when Marek met a man named Joseph Schechter, who just happened to be the founder & CEO of AFTR -- a newly developed and upcoming grave site camera company.

“In August 2019, I flew to South Bend, Indiana. I drive a few miles away out of the airport. I see the cemetery, I pull in there, and I see Jimmy in a handicap scooter visiting his wife who he was married to for over 40 years,” Schechter says.

Marek says Schechter then introduced him to a camera he was currently developing.

“He introduced himself and then we chatted for a while. And after a while, he explained to me the camera and stuff like that.”

The AFTR camera allows family and friends to connect, view, talk and listen 24/7 to your loved ones from their head stone, virtually, through your phone, computer or tablet.

And knowing the winter months often kept Marek away from visiting his wife of 40 years, it was his words that gave Schechter just the spark he needed to get the AFTR camera rolling.

“He said, ‘If I had this camera, the winter months will be shorter’ and I was like wow. I said, ‘Jimmy, you’re such a beautiful person.’ I said, ‘I’m going to make a promise today that when the camera is ready, the app is ready, I personally am going to come back to South Bend, Indiana and install the camera for you so that you can actually visit in the winter.’”

For Marek, being able to watch and listen to the sounds surrounding his wife’s burial site from home was something he never thought could be possible.

“My first impression was it was something out of like ‘Flash Gorden’, like something like science fiction, but I didn’t think I would hear from him again,” Marek says.

But Marek did more than a year later and exactly one month ago on December 7th, 2020.

“When he connected the first time, the smile that he had on his face and the words he used was like ‘this is amazing, I’m connected.’ That meant we were onto a great mission. We knew what we were doing and there are millions of people like Jimmy out there that can now benefit from our product,” Schechter says.

Marek agrees saying what Schechter gave him was more than just a camera.

“I think it was something that I never dreamed about. And got me closer to where she it at,” Schechter says.

For more details about the AFTR camera, or information on how to purchase one, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.