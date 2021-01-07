South Bend native Ryan Newman Announces Return to Chili Bowl Midget Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS - Hoosier native and NASCAR Series Cup driver Ryan Newman joins Clauson Marshall Racing and Indiana Donor Network’s Driven2SaveLives racing program to announce his return to the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. Newman will drive one of two Driven2SaveLives midget cars at the event, which takes place Jan. 11 through Jan. 16, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Newman will drive the #00C in honor of Cade Frey, a Sullivan, Indiana, teenager who saved five lives and healed countless others through organ and tissue donation in November 2020. While Newman couldn’t be on hand for tonight’s official unveiling of the Clauson Marshall team’s Chili Bowl fleet, he says he’s looking forward to competing with the team for the first time since becoming an official Driven2SaveLives ambassador for organ and tissue donation in 2020.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to represent Driven2SaveLives at the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals,” said Newman. “With more than 100,000 people waiting for a lifesaving transplant nationwide, I can’t think of a better way to bring attention to this important cause and recognize Hoosier organ donors like Cade, who cemented his legacy of saving lives when he signed up to be an organ donor while getting his learner’s permit at 15-years old.”

Hoosier Cole Bodine will also represent Driven2SaveLives at Chili Bowl in the #39BC, which honors race car driver Bryan Clauson, who saved five lives and enhanced up to 75 lives as an organ and tissue donor. In honor of Clauson, Driven2SaveLives will take over naming rights for Chili Bowl’s Friday night prelims.

For the latest news and updates from Chili Bowl, fans can follow along on the Driven2SaveLives Facebook page, where Newman, Bodine and the family of donor hero Cade Frey will take part in Facebook Live events throughout the week.

To learn more about Driven2SaveLives or to sign up to be an organ donor, visit Driven2SaveLives.org.