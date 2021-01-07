Security concerns raised after rioters get inside Capitol Building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s seeking the resignation of Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol.

Speaker Pelosi is demanding answers to that question as to how protesters were able to get inside, saying a review will take place.

The investigation will go beyond just the response of Capitol Police, but FBI and Department of Defense.

Pelosi says a through analysis of yesterday’s events needs to be done so nothing like this will ever happen again.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is asking for the creation of a task force to identify and prosecute those who stormed the Capitol.

”So what am I calling for?” Graham said. “I’m calling for a joint task force to be assembled and spend all the time and money necessary to identify every person who breached the security of the Capitol who occupied the chambers, who invaded offices and destroyed property. There is a ton of video evidence out there.

