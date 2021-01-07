RETA unveils expansion plans

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - RETA unveiled their plans to expand in Downtown Elkhart at their new facility where the old Martin’s Pets and Garden store used to be.

Those attending the event saw a virtual tour of what this building will look like after nearly three and a half million dollars’ worth of renovations.

Not only will the new space triple the number of people they can serve, but it will also provide a comforting space for clients faced with making life-altering decisions.

The majority of the money they need for this project came during the silent period of their $4.5 million capital campaign. They’re asking the public for help raising the remaining $830,000.

“We have $3.67 million committed toward our $4.5 million goal. Included in that amount is a $1 million challenge grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County that will release funds as we reach our financial goal,” said Roxana Konopinski, RETA’s executive director.

Konopinski says they hope to break ground on the project by early March.

