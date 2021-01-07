PHM middle and high school returning to hybrid learning

Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning that Penn-Harris-Madison middle and high school students will return to hybrid learning on Tuesday, January 19.

This week PHM administration discussed secondary students’ return to school with the St. Joseph County Health Department.

Secondary principals will be asking parents to return a survey declaring whether their student will remain virtual or return on hybrid.

Stay with us as we continue to follow this developing story.

