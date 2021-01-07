On the Mantle Boutique offering art classes for all ages

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - On the Mantle Boutique is all about supporting local artists.

Located right in downtown Cassopolis, Michigan, the small business sells hand-crafted items from local artists.

Inside, you will find homemade soaps, jewelry, engraved glassware, wooden signs and more.

“A lot of our local artists, especially here in Michigan with COVID, they’ve lost their jobs,” said owner Caryn Webster. “They’re still stuck at home and a lot of our kiddos are still stuck at home. And them selling their goods has been able for them to put food on the table and actually continue to survive.”

In addition to the storefront, On the Mantle Boutique also offers a host of art classes for all ages.

Classes include string art, weaving, clay modeling, sewing and more.

COVID-19 guidelines are in place during the classes, and prices vary.

To learn more or to register for an art class, click here.

